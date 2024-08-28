[Watch] Shreyas Iyer fails to impress in Buchi Babu Tournament; dismissed for just 2 runs against TNCA XI 

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer could not make an impression for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Tournament, as he was dismissed for just two runs in the first innings against the TNCA XI.

The tournament marks Iyer's first step to return to the central contract list. He was omitted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with Ishan Kishan, for not adhering to the rules associated with competing in domestic tournaments when not on national duty.

Iyer did play the 2024 Ranji Trophy knockouts for Mumbai earlier this year, but only after he was recalled from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp, where he had reported despite citing an injury.

The right-handed batter came out to bat at No.3 following Musheer Khan's dismissal. With the score reading 35/1, Shreyas Iyer got off the mark with the first delivery itself after he edged a Sai Kishore delivery to the off-side. The left-arm spinner bowled a short delivery in the same over which Iyer looked to dispatch over mid-wicket. However, the right-hander could not find the elevation and was caught inside the circle itself.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Iyer's fellow national teammate Suryakumar Yadav made a brisk start, scoring 30 runs, but failed to convert his start. At the end of the second day, Mumbai were placed at 141/7 in response to TNCA XI's first-innings tally of 379 runs.

Shreyas Iyer bowled with Sunil Narine's action on Day 1 against TNCA XI

Shreyas Iyer bowled the final over of the first day against TNCA XI, and he opted to mimic his franchise teammate Sunil Narine's action. The part-time bowler ended up conceding seven runs, including a six off the very last ball of the day as TNCA XI finished the day on a high.

Iyer will be featuring in the upcoming Duleep Trophy as well. He has been assigned to lead Team D in the tournament, which serves as the precursor to the domestic season as well as the home season for Team India.

