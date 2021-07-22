[Watch] Shreyas Iyer does high-intensity fielding drills, on track to recovery

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer was seen practicing his fielding drills hard in the indoor nets of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). One of the coaches was throwing the balls at a relatively low height and Iyer had to swiftly move from one point to another, fielding them and throwing them back.

These high-intensity drills are also a check of Shreyas Iyer's fitness and his ability to endure pressure. The Mumbai lad looks on track to a full recovery after he dislocated his shoulder in one of the T20I games against England in Ahmedabad.

Click here to see Shreyas Iyer's Instagram story where he is practicing hard to get back to full fitness

IPL 2021 phase two crucial for Shreyas Iyer

Before Shreyas Iyer was injured, he was almost the undisputed No.4 for India in white-ball cricket. He even scored a fine half-century against England before getting injured in the same series. However, a lot has changed since then and Iyer could face a lot of competition for his place in the T20 World Cup squad.

With just 1️⃣ day to go, here's DC's magician @ShreyasIyer15 wishing our athletes the best before they go on to produce magic at #Tokyo2020 ✨💙#Cheer4India #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/W9XN9vxanL — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) July 22, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav has done really well in the limited chances that he has got for India and looks to be one of the certainties in India's playing XI for the showpiece event. The likes of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya have also cemented their position because of their all-round ability.

If Virat Kohli opens with Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup, then there seems to be a slot for Shreyas Iyer available in the middle-order. However, if Kohli bats at No.3, only one among Suryakumar and Iyer might feature in the XI. This is where the second phase of IPL 2021 will be crucial for both batsmen.

The suspension of IPL 2021 was a blessing in disguise for Sheyas Iyer as he would have missed the entire tournament through injury. However, he is likely to be back for the second phase and will bolster the Delhi Capitals batting.

Whether he leads the team or not remains to be seen. But as a batsman, the IPL 2021 phase two might be the audition for Shreyas Iyer to confirm his T20 World Cup berth.

