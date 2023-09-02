[Watch] Shreyas Iyer gets out to short ball again as Fakhar Zaman takes sharp catch in India vs Pakistan match

Shreyas Iyer started his innings well in the Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan on Saturday, September 2. However, India's number four batter ended up losing his wicket to Haris Rauf after scoring 14 runs off just nine balls.

Iyer scored two boundaries during his nine-ball stay in the middle. The right-handed batter has had troubles dealing with the short ball in the past. Haris Rauf fired a short delivery at him in the 10th over of the innings.

While Shreyas Iyer played a good shot towards the leg-side, the fielder Fakhar Zaman took a brilliant catch to send him back to the dressing room.

You can watch the video of the dismissal here:

Iyer was playing his first innings after returning from a long injury break. Reports claimed that he had been performing well in practice matches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and he started decently against Pakistan as well. However, he could not convert his start into a big score.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya have stabilized India's innings after Shreyas Iyer's dismissal

Shreyas Iyer's fall of wicket invited Ishan Kishan to the middle. The left-handed batter scored a half-century in his first-ever ODI innings against Pakistan and stabilized the innings along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Kishan and Pandya have added 88 runs for the fifth wicket so far, taking the team's total of 154/4 in the 31st over. Still almost 19 overs remain in the Indian innings. It will be interesting to see if the two batters can take the total to around 300 runs.

Keeping the rain factor in mind, India will need a big score on the board, so there is enormous pressure on the Pakistan batters even with the D/L par score.

You can follow the live scorecard of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match right here.