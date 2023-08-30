[Watch] Shreyas Iyer and Shresta’s banter on Raksha Bandhan will give you major siblings goals 

Shreyas Iyer and his sister Shresta celebrated the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan in style on Wednesday, August 30.

In a Instagram post reshared by Iyer, he was seen doing hip-hop on the chair as Shresta applied a vermilion on his forehead. She then tied the rakhi on his left hand and fed him sweets as a part of the ritual.

Shresta captioned the post:

"Happy Rakshabandhan @shreyasiyer96 ❤️🌹I want to start by saying that you are one of the most important people in my life. I’m so proud to have a brother like you not just for what you’ve accomplished, but for who you are. For me, it is only your happiness and success that matters."

She added:

"Thank you for always being there for me ❤️ I couldn’t have asked for a better brother than you! I love you 🌹 🧿 And I miss you 💕”

On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a sacred thread called Rakhi around the brother’s wrists as a part of the ritual and receive a gift or money in return. The festival celebrates the bond of protection, obligation, or care.

Since Iyer is currently in Sri Lanka with Team India for the Asia Cup, the Instagram post must have been filmed previously. The siblings often share heartwarming posts on social media.

Shreyas Iyer set to make his comeback in Asia Cup

On the professional front, Shreyas Iyer is making his comeback to Team India for the Asia Cup. That came after he recovered from a recurring back injury that forced him to miss out on the 2023 Indian Premier League and the recently concluded ODI series in the West Indies.

On his return, India head coach Rahul Dravid said:

"Shreyas Iyer is fully fit, he has ticked all the boxes - batted and fielded a lot in the camp. The only thing he has missed is the game time. Looked pretty good, and it will be all about giving him more game time, hopefully, it will come in the Asia Cup. In terms of fitness, he has done really well, has batted really well.”

At No.4, Iyer has amassed 805 runs in 20 ODIs at an average of 47.35, including two tons and five half-centuries so far. He will next be in action in India’s Asia Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekale, Sri Lanka on September 2.

