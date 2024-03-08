[Watch] Shubman Gill brings up his 4th Test hundred in style on Day 2 of the 5th India vs England Test

Indian batter Shubman Gill continued his sensational turnaround in the ongoing Test series against England by bringing up his fourth Test hundred on Day 2 of the ongoing Test in Dharamsala on Friday, March 8.

Gill was on 96 when he got down on one knee and smashed off-spinner Shoaib Bashir for a boundary behind the square leg region to bring up his three-figure mark. The right-handed batter did his usual 'bowning down' celebration while soaking in the applause from the crowd, the Indian dressing room, and also his proud father.

Here's a video of the moment Shubman Gill brought up his hundred:

Expand Tweet

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gave Gill a warm hug and that spoke volumes about the trust the team management had shown in the youngster despite his tough start to life at No. 3.

Rohit also got to his hundred as the hosts had a flawless opening session on Day 2, with their score being a staggering 264/1 at Lunch.

Shubman Gill has certainly turned a corner in his Test career

It looked gloomy for Shubman Gill when he was dismissed for a duck in the second innings of the first Test in Hyderabad. The Visakhapatnam Test could have been his last in a while had he failed to make an impact. However, the youngster stood tall and smashed a sensational 104 in that game and hasn't looked back ever since.

He scored an important 91 in Rajkot and then a match-winning 52* in Ranchi before slamming another hundred in the ongoing Test at Dharamsala. The past few weeks could certainly be a phase where he would look back at in the future and believe it turned his Test career around.

Gill has already scored 452 runs in the series at the time of writing and will look to pile more misery on the England bowlers alongside Rohit Sharma on Day 2.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App