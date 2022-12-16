[WATCH] Shubman Gill brings up his maiden Test century by smashing Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a boundary; bows head to acknowledge applause

Young Team India opener Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test hundred on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Friday, December 16. After the visitors bundled out Bangladesh for 150 in their first innings, India decided not to enforce the follow-on and came out to bat for the second time.

Gill and KL Rahul got India off to a solid start in the second innings, adding 70 runs for the opening wicket. While the latter fell for 23 off 62 balls, Gill went on to complete a memorable maiden Test ton.

The 23-year-old got to the landmark in commanding fashion in the 48th over of India’s innings. The opener was batting on 95 at the start of the over bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He brought out the reverse-sweep and hit the second ball for four.

On the penultimate delivery of the over, he danced down the track and lofted the spinner for a four over mid-on, crossing three figures in the process. He appreciated the applause over the hundred with a bow of his head.

The right-handed batter hit a six off Mehidy in his next over but perished to the bowler in the same over, miscuing an attempted slog-sweep after charging down the track. Gill’s fantastic innings ended on 110 off 152 balls and featured 10 fours and three sixes.

Pujara notches up second 50 of Test after Gill’s dismissal

While Rahul and Gill added 70 for the opening wicket, Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara featured in a second-wicket stand of 113. Pujara, who was dismissed for 90 in first innings, continued his good run in India’s second essay as well.

He reached his half-century in the same over that Gill was dismissed. He lofted Mehidy over mid-off for four to complete his second 50-plus score of the Test.

Pujara was batting on 89 after 58 overs, with Virat Kohli giving him company on 15. India were 241/2 at the end of the over, having extended their lead to 495.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav completed a five-wicket haul on his Test comeback as India held Bangladesh to 150 in response to their first-innings total of 404.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3.

