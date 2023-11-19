[Watch] Shubman Gill falls cheaply to Mitchell Starc in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Shubman Gill failed to leave a mark in the final of the 2023 World Cup against Australia as the Indian opener fell for a mere four runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Attempting his favorite short-arm jab off a short-of-a-length delivery in the fifth over, Gill didn't middle it and went straighter than he'd have liked. He mistimed it into the hands of Adam Zampa who held onto it safely at mid-on.

Gill was left understandably frustrated as he let out a cry of anguish after his dismissal. It is worth noting that he has scored a lot of runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium across formats but it wasn't to be this time around.

Here's how the first wicket of the 2023 World Cup final fell:

Rohit Sharma starts positively in 2023 World Cup final

While Gill couldn't leave his mark on the 2023 World Cup final, his opening partner and skipper Rohit Sharma was off the blocks early on as has been the case throughout the tournament.

Australia elected to field first upon winning the toss and there was some movement on offer early on for Starc. Rohit, however, took on Josh Hazlewood and carted him for a couple of early boundaries before following it up with a majestic pull for six in the fourth over.

Despite losing his opening partner, Rohit was in no mood to let the bowlers settle as he powered the last ball of the same over sent down by Starc over long off for a maximum.

At the time of writing, India are 40/1 in six overs with Rohit (32*) partnered by Virat Kohli (3*). Both batters will be tasked with stitching together a big partnership as the hosts look to bat Australia out of the contest.

While India are aiming for their third men's ODI World Cup crown, Australia have their eyes set on a sixth title.

