[WATCH] Shubman Gill misjudges leave to be castled by Scott Boland in WTC final 

Team India opener Shubman Gill was dismissed for 13 runs against Australia on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval. The youngster was bowled by Scott Boland in the seventh over, to leave India reeling at 30-2 in their pursuit of Australia's first-innings score of 469.

The Men in Blue made a case for themselves by taking the remaining seven Aussie wickets in little over a session on Day 2. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made a positive start against the Australian new ball bowlers. Pat Cummins struck first by trapping Rohit with a delivery that nipped back in off the surface.

Gill also met with a similar fate as he attempted to leave Boland's delivery that came back in after pitching. However, it proved to be a costly leave as the ball hit the top of the off stump to end his short stay at the crease.

Have a look at the dismissal right below:

Gill's misery in England continued with yet another low score. Prior to the WTC final, the opening batter had scored 57 runs in four innings at an average of 14.25 on English shores.

India placed at 37-2 after nine overs following Gill's dismissal

India were in dire need of a solid start after Australia put on a mammoth total in the first innings. The surface at The Oval started showing glimpses of life on Day 2 with an extensive invariable bounce as well as movement off the pitch along with a touch of dryness, that allows spin bowling to come into the picture.

The senior pair of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are currently treading the tough tides as Australian bowlers aim to pile on the pressure and expose the middle order as early as possible.

As of writing, India have scored 37 runs at the loss of two wickets and trail Australia by 432 runs.

Will the Indian middle order step up to the challenge following a bleak outing by the openers on Day 2? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes