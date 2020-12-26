Watch: Shubman Gill plucks stunning catch to award Mohammed Siraj debut Test wicket

The two debutants, Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill, combined to claim the wicket of Marnus Labuchagne in the 49th over of Day One at Melbourne.

Labuschagne had been timing the balls down the leg side well. This time, Mohammed Siraj bowled from wide over the wicket. Labuschagne couldn't keep the leg glance down. Standing on backward short-leg, Shubman Gill dived forward to complete a superb grab.

Labuschagne looked the most comfortable among the Aussie batsmen but fell two short of a half-century. It was a moment to remember for the 26-year-old Hyderabad pacer. Here's the video:

At the end of the 2nd session, India were all over the Australians. After 52 overs Tim Paine's team was reeling on 136-5 on a pitch that will keep every bowler interested.

Mohammed Siraj: Impeccable from the get-go

Mohammed Siraj joined the team as a replacement to injured Mohammed Shami. He would be under immense pressure to perform for the side. He was brought in to bowl only in the first over after lunch but didn't show any signs of early-jitters and was on the money with the get-go.

Earlier in the day, Ravichandran Ashwin had presented Mohammed Siraj his debut cap with a classy speech. He had commended the pacer's rise through the ranks from first-class and India 'A' matches to the highest level.

Siraj averages just over 23 with the ball from 38 first-class games. He has taken 152 wickets which also include an 8 wicket-hall.

The MCG pitch's spice isn't auguring too well for the Indian batsmen who have to bat last. Nathan Lyon will be a major threat as Indian spinners have also got some purchase. However, if Indian bowlers don't lose their control against the tail and fielders do their job, a big first-innings lead could be on the cards as well.