[Watch] Shubman Gill’s decision not to review backfires, gets lbw out in IND vs WI 5th T20I

Shubman Gill’s decision not to review his lbw appeal against Akeal Hosein backfired in the fifth and final T20I between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) in Lauderhill on Sunday. As a result, the right-handed batter walked off after run-a-ball nine runs.

The incident took place in the third over of India's innings when Gill tried to sweep, but he didn’t get anywhere near the pitch of the ball. It sided through straight and pinned him quite plumb in front.

The opener looked trapped in front of the middle and leg. The umpires adjudged it out and Gill decided against the review. Much to his surprise, the hawk-eye showed the ball would’ve gone on to miss the leg stump.

Watch Shubman Gill's wicket below:

With the dismissal, WI reduced the visitors to 17/2 in 2.5 overs with both openers, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, back in the dug-out.

For the uninitiated, Shubman Gill finished the five-game T20I series with four single-digit score figures of 3, 7, 6 and 9. His only positive show with the bat came during his 77 off 47 in the fourth ODI, which India won by nine wickets.

India opt to bat against West Indies in series decider

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat in the decider against West Indies on Sunday. They fielded an unchanged side following their nine-wicket win in the fourth game.

At the toss, the skipper said:

"We will bat first. Always feel, we should challenge ourselves. It was a good track. It played better than last year. You need to be courageous on these types of wickets. Arsh[deep] has a big heart. Even if you can make a good comeback even in the last two balls, it makes a difference.”

WI, on the other hand, made a solitary change in the form of Alazarri Joseph for Obed McCoy.

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph.

