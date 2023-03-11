[Watch] Shubman Gill slams second Test hundred; first on Indian soil vs Australia in Ahmedabad

Indian opener Shubman Gill completed a sensational Test hundred against Australia on Day 3 of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. This is also his maiden Test hundred on Indian soil, and it has come at a much-needed time for the hosts.

There was a lot of talk about whether Gill would be able to replicate his white-ball form in Tests. After a Test hundred in Bangladesh, many wanted him in the playing XI and after failing twice in Indore, Gill has ensured that he made this knock count.

The youngster soaked in the applause and also bowed down to the fans and his mates in his dressing room, which has become his customary celebration.

Here's a video of the moment when Shubman Gill played the paddle sweep against Todd Murphy to bring up his hundred:

Shubman Gill paced his innings to perfection

After getting off to a start early on Day 3, Shubman Gill played some delightful strokes. India lost the big wicket of Rohit Sharma, but Gill ensured that he kept his end secure by being solid in defense.

There was a time in the second session when the ball started to reverse and run-scoring was difficult. However, Gill didn't lose his patience and played the waiting game. He waited for the right moment to raise the tempo of the innings and did that to perfection, smashing a couple of boundaries off the same over by Cameron Green.

India would have loved to have not lost any wickets in the second session, but they will still feel good about the fact that Gill is at the crease. The hosts will hope that along with the experienced Virat Kohli, Gill continues to build his innings and gets a big hundred.

The third session will be crucial for India as they are still way behind Australia's first-innings score.

