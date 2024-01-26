[Watch] Shubman Gill throws away a good start; hands Tom Hartley maiden Test wicket during Day 2 of IND vs ENG 1st Test

Shubman Gill couldn't make the most of what looked like a promising start, as he lost his wicket completely against the run of play during the first session of Day 2 of the ongoing Hyderabad Test between India and England.

Gill seemed comfortable at the crease despite India losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the day. He added 36 runs with KL Rahul for the third wicket and the partnership looked good to get India past England's first-innings score without further hiccups. However, the pressure of the dot balls made Gill try an expansive shot and he ended up paying a heavy price.

Shubman Gill tried to flick a fuller delivery from Tom Hartley through the gap between mid-on and short-mid-wicket. However, he couldn't quite middle the ball well and found Ben Duckett, much to the delight of the debutant who had his first Test wicket.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Despite facing 66 balls at the crease for his 23 runs, Gill didn't look in complete control of his shots. It probably sums up his Test career so far - knocks that promise a lot initially, but end in frustration.

Shubman Gill couldn't cash in on his early reprieve

Shubman Gill could have been dismissed a lot earlier on Day 2 had the England fielders been more aware. The right-hander danced down the track to Joe Root, smashing him down the ground, but the angle from around the wicket meant that he was away from the pitch of the ball.

Naturally, Gill mistimed it high up in the air, but Ben Stokes lost the trajectory of the ball and only spotted it once it hit the ground. That lucky break could have been a turning point for Shubman Gill, but the youngster soon walked back to the dugout.

The hosts will want KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer to build a big partnership and ensure that India don't face a collapse. Given how tough it could get to bat as the match progresses, India will want to bat just once and bat big.

