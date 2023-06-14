[Watch]: "Simple things can be difficult sometimes" - Rishabh Pant shares a video of him climbing stairs without support

Team India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been on the sidelines after suffering a horrific car crash while travelling from Delhi to Roorkee in December 2022.

Much to the delight of his fans, Pant has now shared a few health updates on social media as he continues to recover from his multiple injuries. Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, June 14, the 25-year-old posted a video in which he can be seen climbing stairs without any support.

Here's what Pant captioned the post:

"Not bad yaar Rishabh ❤️❤️😂. Simple things can be difficult sometimes 😇."

Notably, Rishabh Pant is currently completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. The southpaw is unlikely to participate in the ICC 50-over World Cup later this year, and it remains to be seen how much more time he will need to regain full fitness.

"A miracle would have been more possible with Rishabh Pant around" - Sanjay Manjrekar on WTC 2023 final

Rishabh Pant's absence was deeply felt at the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) as India suffered a 209-run loss to Australia at The Oval.

Rohit Sharma and Co. needed to chase down a daunting 444-run target in the fourth innings to win the summit clash. During the contest, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar stated that India's chances of staging a miraculous turnaround would have been higher had Pant been a part of the side.

"A miracle would have been more possible with Rishabh Pant around. If India win, it is a miracle. But if Pant was around, it would have seemed more likely," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

It is worth mentioning that Pant was one of the top performers with the bat for Team India in the WTC 2021–23 cycle. The left-handed batter accumulated 868 runs from 21 innings at an average of 43.30 and an impressive strike rate of 80.81.

KS Bharat was handed the wicketkeeper's position in India's Test team in Pant's absence. While he has done a commendable job with the gloves, his batting has been a letdown. He finished with scores of five and 23 in the WTC 2023 final.

