[Watch] “Sir, dhyan rakhna” - Rohit Sharma’s heartwarming interaction with Sarfaraz Khan’s father ahead of Rajkot Test

A video of Team India captain Rohit Sharma’s heartwarming interaction with Sarfaraz Khan’s father and his wife ahead of the cricketer’s Test debut in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15, has gone viral on social media.

With KL Rahul ruled out due to injury, 26-year-old Sarfaraz was handed his Test debut as India took on England in Rajkot in the third game of the five-match series. Sarfaraz’s father could not control his emotions and broke down on seeing his son receive the India cap.

Meanwhile, a video of Rohit congratulating the debutant’s father and his wife, who were present to witness Sarfaraz’s special occasion, is winning hearts. In the clip, the debutant’s father Naushad is heard requesting Rohit to take care of his son.

“Sir, dhyan rakhna (Sir, please take care (of Sarfaraz),” Naushad says.

“Haan, bilkul bilkul (yes, definitely),” Rohit responds.

Clips of Sarfaraz hugging his emotional father and wiping tears from his wife’s eyes also went viral on social media.

The Mumbai cricketer’s Test debut lived up to all the hype as he smashed a fluent 62 off 66 balls, hitting nine fours and a six. After a slightly nervous start, Sarfaraz settled in nicely and was looking good for a big score when he was run out following a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja (110*).

“The proudest moment of my life” - Sarfaraz on playing for India in front of his father

Speaking at a press conference following the end of the opening day’s play in Rajkot, Sarfaraz said that playing for India in front of his father was the proudest moment of his life. The batter added that it was his dream to do the same.

"Coming to the ground for the first time and getting the cap in front of my father. I was six-years-old when he started my cricket (training). It was my dream to play for the Indian team in front of him," Sarfaraz said.

"It was my father's dream to play for India but unfortunately it couldn't happen due to some reasons, there wasn't much support from home then. He worked very hard on me and is now doing the same with my brother. It was the proudest moment of my life. Runs and performances were not on my mind as much as I was happy playing for India in front of my father," he added.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, India will resume their first innings on Day 2 in Rajkot at 326/5, with Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav (1*) at the crease.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App