Watch: Siraj dismisses Washington Sundar with a brilliant delivery on Day 2 of the practice match 

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj continues to make his case for a spot in the playing XI. On day 2 of the ongoing practice match against County XI, Siraj dismissed fellow Indian Washington Sundar with a beautiful delivery and bagged his maiden wicket on the English tour.

He looked the most impressive amongst all the Indian bowlers on display and seemed threatening throughout his spell(5-2-7-1). You can watch the wicket-taking delivery in the video below:

India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also got his first wicket after stepping on English soil in June. He went wicketless in the WTC final against New Zealand at Southampton last month. But he displayed some glimpses of a return to form on Day 2 of the practice match. Bumrah bowled well and dismissed Robert Yates to give India their second wicket.

Team management and fans will be hoping that Bumrah regains touch by utilizing the practice match to the full extent. Jasprit Bumrah's form is going to be very crucial for India in the coming months.

Everyone takes time to adjust to the conditions: Aakash Chopra on Bumrah's wicketless outing in WTC final

While speaking on his YouTube channel recently, former Indian Test opener Akash Chopra opined that it was unfair to blame Bumrah for not performing excellently in the WTC final last month.

He reasoned that people usually don't do that to batsmen in this context. Chopra also mentioned that Ishant and Shami are far more experienced in international cricket than Bumrah. Chopra said:

"Everyone takes time. Let's be very very honest. When we talk about the batsmen, we focus for a long time that they should practice and befriend the pitch, play friendly matches and play a lot of deliveries. We don't talk anything like that about the bowlers. We say that the bowlers can adjust even during the match. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't."

Chopra added:

"Ishant Sharma was very good but he was drawing in on his experience. he has played county cricket in England as well and 100 international Test matches. Shami has also played more Test cricket than Bumrah."

my favourite kinda start to the weekend 💪💯 pic.twitter.com/GNgWBmC9IY — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 16, 2021

