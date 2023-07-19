[Watch] “Smiles, selfies, autographs” – Rohit Sharma and Co. spend quality time with fans in Trinidad ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test

Rohit Sharma-led Team India spent quality time with the fans in Trinidad on Wednesday, July 19, ahead of the second Test against West Indies, scheduled to be played at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, starting Thursday, July 20.

In a video uploaded by the Board of Control Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter, the fans can be seen taking selfies and autographs from Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, among other players as well as head coach Rahul Dravid.

The BCCI captioned the post:

“Memories to savour. Smiles, selfies, autographs, in plenty for lucky #TeamIndia fans in Trinidad."

On the professional front, the trio were the stand-out players in the opening Test. While Rohit slammed his 10th Test hundred, Kohli also starred with the bat, scoring 76 runs. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, scalped five wickets and also chipped in with an unbeaten 37.

However, the new No.3 batter Shubman Gill (6), and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (3) will look to step up with the bat after getting dismissed cheaply in the first Test.

The visitors will now look to continue their winning momentum after defeating West Indies by an innings and 141 runs to begin the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (2023-25).

Rohit Sharma and Co. are unlikely to make a host of changes in 2nd Test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that they are likely to stick with the same playing XI for the upcoming second Test. He told the reporters on Tuesday:

“I don’t think there will be any drastic changes. But whatever conditions are available on the five days of the Test, based on that, we will make that decision.”

He continued:

“I will expect no difference in this Test. I am sure they (Windies) will bounce back and it will be exciting for both teams.”

It’s worth noting that Ruturaj Gaikwad, KS Bharat, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, and Mukesh Kumar warmed the bench in the opening Test.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.