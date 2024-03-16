[Watch] Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning pose with WPL trophy ahead of Women's Premier League 2024 Final

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana and Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning participated in a photoshoot ahead of the WPL 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

As has been the tradition in various tournaments, the captains of the finalist teams posed with the trophy to hype up the big game. The Women's Premier League 2024 final will take place tomorrow evening in Delhi.

Ahead of the big game, WPL's official X handle dropped a video from the stadium, where Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning posed together with the trophy. WPL shared the clip with the following caption:

"The Captains are 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗬 for the summit clash. ARE. YOU ?"

Expand Tweet

Meg Lanning led the Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2023 final as well. In that game, Mumbai Indians defeated DC to become the inaugural champions. This year, the Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminated MI in the knockout game before the final.

RCB defeated MI by five runs last night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to set up a date with DC in the final. Although the final will happen in Delhi, RCB is expected to receive enormous support from the fans in attendance.

Can Smriti Mandhana lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to their 1st ever trophy?

Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry will be the key to RCB's success tomorrow (Image: WPL/Facebook)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise came into existence in 2007/08. The team made its debut in the IPL 2008 season.

Since then, RCB have participated in all IPL seasons as well as multiple Champions League T20 tournaments. Despite having strong squads, RCB have never won a single trophy.

Expand Tweet

However, that can all change on Sunday evening if Mandhana can guide her team to another win. RCB lost their two encounters against DC in the league stage. It will be interesting to see if they can avenge those defeats tomorrow.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App