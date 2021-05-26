[Watch] Smriti Mandhana shares her interesting 'morning ritual' ahead of England tour

Smriti Mandhana recently shared a throwback video of her 'morning ritual' on Instagram where she was seen driving a roller on a field. The Indian batter is currently preparing for the upcoming tour to the UK, where India will play against the Three Lions in all three formats.

Mandhana shared the small clip with the caption:

"Morning rituals at my ground!! #aatmanirbhar #throwback"

Smriti Mandhana was one of just three players who was recently rewarded with a grade A contract by the BCCI. The other women cricketers to be in the top bracket are Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav.

India will set off for the UK at the start of next month. The tour will kick off with a one-off Test where India take on England in Bristol on June 16. This will be India's first Test match since November 2014.

Smriti Mandhana should be in line to make the playing XI for India, and it will be just her third Test appearance of her career, since she made her international debut in 2013.

Smriti Mandhana to play for Southern Brave in The Hundred

After India's tour of England, where they will play one Test, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, Smriti Mandhana will stay back in the UK to take part in the women's edition of The Hundred, which begins on July 21. The BCCI has granted her, along with Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues, NOC's to play in the tournament conducted by the England Cricket Board.

The Hundred will consist of 100 deliveries with a change of ends taking place at every 10 deliveries. Eight teams are taking part in the women's edition, and quite a few top overseas stars have joined up to play in the tournament's inaugural edition. Meg Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, and Alyssa Healy are some of the notable overseas players who will play in the upcoming season of The Hundred.

The tournament was supposed to begin last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.