[Watch] "Sometimes it's cramps, sometimes it's my acting" - Mohammad Rizwan's hilarious reply about the cramps he suffered during PAK vs SL clash

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan was in great spirits after his match-winning century against Sri Lanka in the 8th match of the 2023 World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

While talking to commentators after receiving the Player of the Match award, he gave a light-hearted reply, which left the fans in splits.

Sri Lanka batted first in the contest and notched up a massive total of 344/9. Mohammad Rizwan (131*) and Abdullah Shafique (113) helped Pakistan reach 345/4 in 48.2 overs and won the match for their side. It is the highest successful chase in World Cup history.

After keeping for 50 overs in the afternoon heat, Mohammad Rizwan batted for more than 40 overs. Rizwan suffered cramps on multiple occasions during the chase, but that did not deter him as he kept fighting till the end and took his side over the line.

After the match, when commentator Simon Doull asked him about cramps, Rizwan responded by saying:

"Sometimes it's cramps, sometimes it's my acting."

You can watch Rizwan's reply in the video below:

"I am speechless at this moment" - Mohammad Rizwan after his player of the match performance against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup match

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Mohammad Rizwan expressed satisfaction for winning the game for his country on the big stage. He revealed that it was a proud moment for him and was speechless.

He opened up that Pakistan's batting unit was confident at the halfway stage even though Sri Lanka put on a huge target in front of them. Rizwan said:

"Always a proud moment for me whenever you perform for your country. I am speechless at this moment. It was difficult in the chase. The thing was that after the bowling innings we went back and everyone was confident."

He added:

"We lost Babar Azam early unfortunately, but we got good partnerships after that. It's a good track and we decided to play sensibly. I told Shafique to take it at step by step during our partnership."

Mohammad Rizwan has been in scintillating form in ODI cricket this year. His scores read - 77*(86), 28(50), 77(74), 42*(34), 54*(41), 32(34), 24(28), 9(15), 21(22), 2(7), 67(79), 44(50), 63*(79), 2(5), 86*(73), 68(76), and 134*(121).

Pakistan fans will be hoping that he continues in the same vein of form in the remaining matches of the ongoing World Cup.