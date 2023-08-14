[Watch] Sophie Ecclestone pulls off breathtaking catch in The Hundred

Manchester Originals captain Sophie Ecclestone pulled off an excellent catch to dismiss Northern Superchargers batter Phoebe Litchfield in The Hundred at Headingley, Leeds on Sunday, August 13. The left-arm spinner took a diving reflex catch, leaving everyone in awe.

With the wicket, Ecclestone dismissed in-form Litchfield, who scored 39 runs off 29 balls, including six boundaries.

The incident took place off the 66th delivery of the Superchargers' innings. Ecclestone bowled a flighted delivery, which Litchfield took charge for a big shot over the bowler’s head. She produced a powerful drive, but the ball didn’t meet the sweet portion of the bat, it remained low.

Ecclestone reacted within a fraction of a second to pull off a stunner. She turned with the momentum of the ball and completed the catch with both hands.

Watch Sophie Ecclestone’s catch below:

Northern Superchargers beat Sophie Ecclestone’s Manchester Originals by 4 runs via DLS method

A clinical batting performance from Phoebe Litchfield followed by Alice Davidson Richards’s brilliant bowling spell helped Northern Superchargers beat Manchester Originals by four runs via the DLS method on Sunday.

Batting first, the Superchargers smashed 133/5 in their allotted 100 balls. Apart from Litchfield, Marie Kelly, and Bess Heath chipped with 22 (11) and 20 (11), respectively.

For the Originals, Mahika Gaur, Fi Morris, Katherine Brice, and Sophie Ecclestone scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, the Superchargers restricted the Originals to 108/7 in 80 balls (reduced from 100). Alice Davidson Richards starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/23, while Kate Cross, Lucy Hingham, and Linsey Smith bagged one wicket apiece.

Emma Lamb starred with the bat for the Originals, scoring 49 runs off 36 balls, including one six and six boundaries. Deandra Dottin also chipped in 27(21) but fell their team eventually fell short by four runs.

With the win, the Superchargers surged to second place in The Hundred Points table with four wins in five games. The Originals, on the other hand, slipped to fifth with a solitary win in five games.