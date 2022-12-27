WATCH: Spectators at MCG mimic Kagiso Rabada's stretching exercises

Amid a tough Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test for South Africa, Kagiso Rabada didn't forget to have fun. The right-arm speedster seemed to have captivated the crowd with his stretches and acrobatics while fielding on the boundary.

During the final session of the day, Rabada warmed himself up before another burst and the crowd also followed his lead in doing so.

It mirrored the events of former Aussie speedster Merv Hughes and England all-rounder Ronnie Irani as the spectators did the same during their playing days.

Meanwhile, Australia ascended to a position of strength on Day 2, leading by 197 runs, with Travis Head and Alex Carey in the middle. Nevertheless, the highlight of the day was David Warner's epic double hundred, becoming only the second player to do so in his 100th Test after former England skipper Joe Root.

Due to the scorching heat at the MCG, he retired hurt but not before adding 239 with Steve Smith to give Australia the upper hand. However, Australia's injury woes deepened as Mitchell Starc is likely to miss the final Test due to a finger injury. Cameron Green also copped a blow to his finger while batting, forcing him to retire hurt.

Kagiso Rabada pummeled by the Australian batters as David Warner smashes double ton

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

After a fiery performance in the first Test in Brisbane, Rabada has looked off-color in the ongoing Boxing Day Test. Although he got rid of Usman Khawaja cheaply, Rabada has figures of 18-1-94-1 in the current game.

While Anrich Nortje dismissed Smith, Marnus Labuschagne was run out. The opening day of the second Test saw the Proteas collapse for 189 as Green took his maiden fifer in the longest format. The tourists slid to 67-5 after a relatively sedate start by Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee.

Barring a 119-run stand between Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen, South Africa didn't show much grit. The Proteas also underwent a similar batting meltdown in Brisbane, managing 152 and 99 in two innings to lose the game by six wickets.

