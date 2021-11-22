Watch: Sri Lankan batter Dhananjaya de Silva gets out hit wicket in a hilarious manner in the Test against West Indies at Galle

Sri Lankan batter Dhananjaya de Silva lost his wicket in a rather unfortunate manner during the first innings of the Test against West Indies. He was dismissed hit wicket in Galle earlier today.

Coming in to bat at number five, Dhananjaya de Silva (61) looked in good rhythm and played a useful knock on day 1. He lost his wicket in the 95th over, which was bowled by Shannon Gabriel.

Dhananjaya de Silva tried to stop the ball from hitting the stumps after inside edging the delivery. However, he accidentally dislodged the bails with his bat in the process and resultantly had to depart from the crease.

🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators @FlashCric Here's the moment Dhananjaya de Silva becomes the second Sri Lankan to hit his own wickets twice in Test cricket. #SLvWI Here's the moment Dhananjaya de Silva becomes the second Sri Lankan to hit his own wickets twice in Test cricket. #SLvWI https://t.co/DyGShkaByE

It is the second time Dhananjaya de Silva has been hit wicket in Test cricket. He is also the second Sri Lankan batter after Romesh Kaluwitharana to be dismissed via hit wicket twice in Test cricket.

Sri Lanka Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne led from the front with a resounding 147 in the first innings

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat on a typical subcontinental track. Openers Pathum Nissanka(56) and Dimuth Karunaratne put on a 139-run partnership to lay a solid foundation for the home team.

Shannon Gabriel dismissed Pathum Nissanka. Off-spinner Roston Chase got into the act afterwards, dismissing Oshada Fernando(3) and Angelo Mathews(3) to bring West Indies back into the game.

Dhananjaya de Silva joined hands with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne at the juncture and stitched a 111-run partnership to steady the innings. But De Silva got out in an unfortunate manner to bring an end to a promising stand.

Windies Cricket @windiescricket



Shai Hope will replace Solozano in the ongoing test match Windies Cricket @windiescricket



Jeremy Solozano’s scans show no structural damage. He will be kept at the hospital overnight for observation 🙏🏽



We will continue to keep you posted on any further updates from our Medical team.



Jeremy Solozano has suffered a concussion. He will return to the team hotel today and begin undergoing the appropriate protocol. Shai Hope will replace Solozano in the ongoing test match

Dimuth Karunaratne also departed soon after, three runs short of a well-deserved 150. At lunch on day two, Dinesh Chandimal(33) and Suranga Lakmal(6) were at the crease for Sri Lanka. They posted 341 runs for the loss of six wickets at the end of the first session on day two.

