[Watch] Sri Lankan players argue over third umpire's decision to overturn Soumya Sarkar's dismissal in 2nd BAN vs SL T20I

Sri Lanka found themselves on the wrong side of a contentious decision from the third umpire in the second T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Wednesday. After the on-field umpire gave Soumya Sarkar out caught behind, the TV umpire decided to overturn the call despite the replays showing a spike.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of Bangladesh's innings, bowled by left-arm seamer Binura Fernando. Sarkar went for a pull despite the ball not quite being there for it. He then went for the DRS after the on-field umpire gave it out. While the third umpire spotted the spike, he adjudged that there was a clear gap between bat and ball.

The Sri Lankans, led by Charith Asalanka, weren't happy about the decision. They had an argument with the on-field umpire, with Angelo Mathews involving himself quite animatedly. The commentators found the decision equally perplexing as the Bangladesh opener returned to the crease after almost walking back to the pavilion.

Bangladesh successfully chase down 166 to force a series decider against Sri Lanka

Najmul Hossain Shanto. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the hosts successfully chased down the target of 165 set by Sri Lanka with eight wickets to spare. Sarkar could not make a big score despite the slice of luck and perished for 26, but he built a 68-run opening stand with Litton Das.

After Das was dismissed for a 25-ball 36, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy assumed control of the contest with an unbroken 87-run stand. Shanto top-scored with 53 off 38 deliveries and stayed unbeaten to drive his side home in 18.1 overs.

For the tourists, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, and Angelo Mathews were the chief contributors with the bat. Matheesha Pathirana took both the wickets for Sri Lanka.

The series decider, the third and final T20I, will take place on Friday.

