Watch: Steve Smith bags a duck for the first time in Tests against India

Australia batsman Steve Smith has a great Test record against India. He has an even better record when it comes to Boxing Day Tests at the MCG, as he averages 113.50 in 7 Tests.

However, Steve Smith has been dismissed for a duck for the first time against India, on Day 1 of the 2nd Test. The video of the dismissal was uploaded by Cricket on BT Sport on Twitter.

Ravi Ashwin has Steve Smith!



The Aussie departs for a duck 👀



As simple as you like... pic.twitter.com/Y7pxOgWSA8 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 26, 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin seems to have the measure of Steve Smith this series, and has again provided a massive breakthrough on the morning of Day 1. Smith was dismissed in the 15th over by Ashwin, and walked back to the pavilion after scoring 0 runs off 8 balls.

The Indian spinner got the better of Steve Smith with a classic off-spinner. Ashwin’s delivery pitched around middle and spun towards leg, and the Aussie No. 4 attempted to nudge it behind square.

However, Steve Smith couldn’t keep his shot down and Cheteshwar Pujara dived to his left at leg slip to complete the catch. The wicket meant that Smith was dismissed for a duck for the 1st time against India in Tests.

Steve Smith’s struggles against Ravichandran Ashwin come to the fore

R Ashwin has dismissed Steve Smith twice this series

This is the second time Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed Steve Smith in the ongoing India vs Australia Test series. The first instance was during the first innings of the 1st Test, albeit with a different delivery.

Instead of the traditional off-spinner, Ashwin bowled one that went on straight, with Steve Smith poking at it and getting an edge. The catch was completed by Ajinkya Rahane at first slip, and the 32-year-old departed after scoring 1 run off 29 balls. The instance was then the first time Steve Smith had been dismissed for less than 5 against India.

With India on top in the first session, Steve Smith will look to bounce back in the second innings. The Australian batsman has scored just 2 runs across 3 innings till now and hasn’t done enough as the side’s best batsman.

However, Steve Smith will be buoyed by his record against India when he comes to bat in the second essay. He has registered 10 centuries against India, and has scored 1429 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 84.05.