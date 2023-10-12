[Watch] Steve Smith shell-shocked after being dismissed by overturned LBW decision in SA vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

Australian star Steve Smith was stunned after being adjudged LBW to a delivery that seemed to miss leg-stump in real-time against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday.

With Australia two down early and stuttering in a 312-run chase, Smith looked in good touch with four sumptuous boundaries in his 15 deliveries.

However, a fiery Kagiso Rabada delivery thudded into his pads as Smith missed the glance. The batter signaled the ball sliding down the leg side, and the umpires were in agreement. But, a confident Quinton de Kock from behind the stumps persuaded skipper Temba Bavuma to go for the DRS referral.

Much to the delight and surprise of even the South Africans, the ball tracking showed the ball hitting leg-stump, forcing the umpires to overturn the decision to give Smith his marching orders.

A shell-shocked Steve Smith could not believe the decision and trudged off the park, shaking his head in visible disagreement.

Here is the video of the dismissal and the drama with DRS that followed:

Following his return from injury, Smith struggled in the first two games against India before a 74 in the final ODI. He also played a well-compiled 46 in Australia's World Cup opener against India.

However, his dismissal all but signaled the final nail in the coffin for Australia as they sunk to 50/3 in the 10th over, requiring a further 262 in 241 balls.

South Africa on course to complete another dominant win over Australia

De Kock scored a second consecutive century to decimate the Aussie bowlers.

South Africa look to be on course to complete another dominant win over arch-rivals Australia in the second game for both teams in the 2023 World Cup.

After being asked to bat first, the Proteas took off from where they left against Sri Lanka by smashing 311/7 in their 50 overs.

Quinton de Kock continued his memorable farewell tournament with his second consecutive century to lead South Africa into a position of strength. His century came off 90 deliveries as the southpaw struck eight boundaries and five sixes in his breathtaking batting display and finished on 109 off 107 deliveries.

Aiden Markram, who broke the record for the fastest World Cup century against Sri Lanka, scored a classy half-century to propel the Proteas to a commanding position. Australia was also shoddy on the field, with several drop chances and misfields on a seemingly two-paced wicket.

In reply, the Aussies succumbed to a sensational opening burst from Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi to be reduced to 27/2 in seven overs. Kagiso Rabada then took over by dismissing Steve Smith and Josh Inglis to dent the Aussies further into disarray.

Keshav Maharaj picked up dangerman Glenn Maxwell, and Rabada removed Marcus Stoinis to leave Australia in tatters at 70/6 in the 18th over.

While South Africa registered a thumping win against Sri Lanka, Australia suffered defeat in the opening game to host India. The Proteas recently completed a comeback series win against the Australians 3-2 from 0-2 down at home. They have also won 14 of the previous 17 ODIs against the five-time World Champions.

As things stand, the Men in Yellow are 108/6 in 27 overs, with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc at the crease.