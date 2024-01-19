[Watch] Steve Smith ties Shamar Joseph’s shoelaces on Day 3 of AUS vs WI 1st Test

Star Australian batter Steve Smith displayed his sportsman spirit on Day 3 of the Test match against West Indies in Adelaide as he bent down to tie Shamar Joseph’s shoelaces.

Australia hammered West Indies by 10 wickets on Day 3 of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, January 19. Resuming their second innings on 76/3, the Windies were all out for 120. The Aussies chased down a target of 26 in 6.4 overs.

There was a nice moment of sportsmanship in the 34th over of West Indies’ second innings as debutant Joseph, who was batting on 11, requested Smith to tie his shoelaces. The former Aussie captain obliged.

Joseph was the last man to be dismissed in West Indies’ second innings. He was stumped for 15 off 12 as he danced down the track to a tossed-up delivery from seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon and was completely beaten in flight.

Kirk McKenzie (26) and Justin Greaves (24) were the only batters to reach double figures in West Indies’ second innings. For Australia, pacer Josh Hazlewood claimed 5/35 to go with his four-fer in the first innings.

Shamar Joseph had dismissed Steve Smith with his first ball in Test cricket

Speaking of West Indies’ debutant pacer Joseph, he had dismissed Smith with his first ball in Test cricket. In Australia’s first innings, the 24-year-old forced the experienced batter to play at a good length delivery outside off and induced an edge which was caught in the slip cordon.

Smith was dismissed for 12 off 26, opening the innings in the Test following David Warner’s retirement from the red ball format.

Joseph had a memorable Test debut even as West Indies struggled to make an impact as a whole. After becoming the 23rd player in Test history, and the second from West Indies, to take a wicket with his first ball, the right-arm pacer also dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 10.

With the scalps of Cameron Green (14), Mitchell Starc (10), and Nathan Lyon (24), he completed a memorable five-wicket haul on Test debut. Earlier, the young West Indies fast bowler had contributed 36 off 41 in his team’s first innings. Coming into bat at No. 11, he hit three fours and a six before being stumped off Lyon.

