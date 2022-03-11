[Watch] Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Marnus Labuschagne play tennis on their off day in Pakistan 

Australian batters Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Marnus Labuschagne decided to unwind with a fun tennis session after a sedate first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The highly-anticipated contest, which marked Australia's first international game on Pakistan soil since 1998, ended in a pale draw. Both sides could pick up only 14 wickets on the Rawalpindi pitch, which later received a below-average review from the ICC.

Steve Smith (78) and Marnus Labuschagne (90) looked in good touch during their stay at the crease but failed to convert their half-centuries into big knocks.

Smith recently took to his Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the team's fun activities during their off days. The Australian vice-captain shared a video in his stories, where he is enjoying a game of tennis alongside his teammates Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

"The pitch was pretty benign"- Steve Smith

Australian vice-captain Steve Smith was disappointed with the way Rawalpindi's pitch played out over the five days of the first Test. The 32-year old revealed that he expected the surface to open up as the game progressed.

However, that was not the case as the pitch remained placid, which resulted in a pale draw. Speaking at a press conference, Steve Smith assessed the playing surface in the first Test.

"The pitch was pretty benign. There's not a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers. The spinners got a little bit from the surface. When you pick the right length, there has been a little bit of natural variation for bowlers. I thought the pitch would break up a little more, probably turn a bit more from the start, but it hasn't happened. If you bowl stump-to-stump and set a straight field, it's not overly easy to score or get out," Smith said.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will commence on March 12. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the contest.

