[Watch] Stuart Broad cheekily makes a transfer request to Nottingham Forest after smashing football in bottom corner

England pacer Stuart Broad is a Nottingham lad and has supported his local team Nottingham Forest since his childhood. Nottingham Forest are an iconic English club with an impressive record in European football and will feature in the Premier League next season.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of him scoring a penalty kick in a training session ahead of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley. The England team seemed to split themselves into two groups and appeared to be practicing some spot-kicks as a warm-up for the session.

Stuart Broad absolutely smashed the football into the bottom corner and there was nothing that goalkeeper Jonny Bairstow could do about it. Broad was seen passionately celebrating the goal and also did the 'Bow and Arrow' celebration as he returned to his teammates in the huddle.

The caption that Broad posted along with the video and a photo on Instagram was interesting. He cheekily mentioned Nottingham Forest manager Stevie Cooper in his caption and indicated that he was available on a 'free transfer'. He wrote:

"Can someone send that on to Stevie Cooper?! Available on a Free Transfer ⚽️ @officialnffc 🔴⚪️🏹"

Stuart Broad will lead England's pace attack in James Anderson's absence

England have received a massive boost in the pace department ever since the veteran pace duo of Broad and James Anderson returned to the Test squad after being dropped from the West Indies tour.

With the series already in the bag, England have still named a strong XI for the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley, which begins on June 23.

Craig Overton's twin brother Jamie Overton, who has been making waves in county cricket, has received a deserved call-up. With a crucial one-off Test against India in just about more than a week's time, the management must have thought of resting Anderson to keep him fresh.

England XI for third Test: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Matt Potts, Jack Leach

