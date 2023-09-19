[Watch] Stuart Broad and James Anderson attend Nottingham Forest vs Burnley game in Premier League

Former England pacer Stuart Broad and his partner in crime James Anderson attended the Premier League game between Forest vs Burnley at the City Ground in Nottingham on Monday, September 18.

In a video shared by on X (formerly known as Twitter), the football commentator can be heard taking the names of England legends as the camera panned at the star players. Broad’s father Chris, who is a former cricketer turned match referee, was also seen in the stands.

Sky Sports captioned the post:

“Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson at The City Ground watching Forest vs Burnley!”

For the uninitiated, Broad recently announced his retirement from international cricket ahead of the final Ashes 2023 Test.

The speedster finished his career with 604 wickets in 167 Tests, including the most wickets in Ashes history. The 37-year-old had a fairytale ending to his career as he smashed a six off the last delivery he faced and took a wicket off the last he bowled to help England win a Test against Australia.

The Nottingham-born player also represented England in 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is taking 168 and 65 wickets, respectively. He was part of England's 2010 T20 World Cup-winning team.

James Anderson likely to be next seen in action during England’s tour of India

James Anderson, meanwhile, has said that he will continue to play for England despite turning 41 years old during the Ashes 2023. He recently told Sky Sports:

“I am even more firm I want to keep going. I have had a really disappointing series by my standards. I have not got the wickets I would have expected from myself. I don't think I have bowled particularly badly.”

He continued:

"My body is fine, my skills are fine. I think I'm bowling well enough. With the break we have got after this series, I want to go away and in my head I think I want to keep working at stuff and make sure I got back to where I know I can be. Having that hunger and desire to go and do that makes it feel I want to keep going."

Anderson finished with five wickets in four matches during Ashes 2023. He, however, is likely to retain his place in the England squad for five Tests in India next year.

Overall, Anderson has scalped 690 wickets in 183 Tests, the most wickets for a pacer in the longest format. Against India, he has already scalped 139 wickets in 35 Tests.

England tour of India 2024:

1st Test: January 25-29 (Hyderabad)

2nd Test: February 2-6 (Visakhapatnam)

3rd Test: February 15-19 (Rajkot)

4th Test: February 23-27 (Ranchi)

5th Test: March 7-11 (Dharamsala)