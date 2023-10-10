[Watch] Substitute fielder Dushan Hemantha takes a stunner to dismiss centurion Abdullah Shafique during PAK vs SL 2023 World Cup clash

Sri Lankan substitute fielder Dushan Hemantha took a stunning in the infield to dismiss Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique during the 2023 World Cup match on Tuesday (October 10) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

It was a much-needed breakthrough for Sri Lanka as Abdullah Shafique (113) and Mohammad Rizwan stitched a match-defining 176-run partnership for the third wicket after losing two early wickets.

It was also Abdullah Shafique's maiden World Cup match, and he made it special with a sensational century. Just as he was looking in ominous touch after crossing the milestone, Hemantha produced a fielding brilliance to end his stay at the crease.

On the first ball of the 34th over bowled by Matheesha Pathirana, Shafique played a cut shot in the air to the widish delivery. Dushan Hemantha, at the backward point region, dived full length to his right and completed a sensational catch.

You can watch the catch in the video below:

Mohammad Rizwan takes Pakistan over the line after Abdullah Shafique's departure

Mohammad Rizwan was playing second fiddle to Shafique until he was at the crease. After his dismissal, Rizwan took the onus on himself and shepherded his side towards the victorious shores.

He perfectly mixed caution with aggression and delivered a masterclass knock for his side. He finished his third ODI century in the 42nd over and then played through discomfort, battling a fitness issue to hit the winning runs in the 49th over. Saud Shakeel (31) and Iftikhar Ahmed (22*) supported him well with handy contributions.

After the conclusion of the match, Rizwan received the player of the match for his 131* (121). He reflected on his knock, saying:

"Always a proud moment for me whenever you perform for your country. I am speechless at this moment. It was difficult. The thing was that after the bowling innings we went back and everyone was confident. We lost Babar Azam unfortunately. It's a good track and we decided I told Shafique to take it at step by step."