Axar Patel is enjoying a well-deserved break from cricket following India's tour of Sri Lanka. The all-rounder made the most of his free time by heading to Gulmarg for a holiday with his wife Meha Patel.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Meha shared a video, giving fans a glimpse of the couple's vacation in the picturesque locations of the hill station. In the clip, Axar can be heard cheekily asking if the pilot will take them safely to Gulmarg.

Axar said while being on the flight:

"Safe le jayega na? Srinagar dekhneka hai (Will he take us safely? I want to see Srinagar)."

Meha captioned the post:

"Shor wali iss duniya mein, sukoon bhare lamheI(In this noisy world, some peacful moments)."

Axar Patel is set to feature in the first round of the upcoming 17th season of the Duleep Trophy. He is part of the Shreyas Iyer-led Team D, which also features the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Tushar Deshpande.

Axar Patel has had a memorable run with the Indian team this year

Having lived in Ravindra Jadeja's shadows for most of his career, Axar Patel has come into his own lately. With his consistent performances with the bat and ball, the 30-year-old has established himself as India's first-choice spin-bowling all-rounder in white-ball cricket.

Axar was one of India's top performers in their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. He scored 92 runs across five innings and picked up nine wickets from eight outings at an economy rate of 7.86.

The southpaw played a clutch knock in the all-important final against South Africa. He walked to bat at No. 5 when the Men in Blue were reeling at 34/3 in 4.3 overs.

Axar showcased tremendous composure under pressure. He missed out on a well-deserved half-century, getting run out after scoring 47 runs off 31 balls. He forged a crucial 72-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the fourth wicket, helping India register 176/7 after 20 overs.

The left-arm spinner also claimed the wicket of the well-set Tristan Stubbs in the summit clash. India completed a seven-run victory in the last-over thriller to lift the coveted ICC trophy.

