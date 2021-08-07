[Watch] Sunil Gavaskar sings ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’, Ashish Nehra dances after Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar celebrated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s historic win at the Tokyo Olympics by singing the famous song ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’.
On Saturday, Neeraj Chopra became the first athlete from India to win a gold in track and field at the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to create history.
To celebrate the momentous occasion, Indian batting hero Gavaskar sang ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti Sona Ugle, Ugle Heere Moti’, which translates to 'my country produces gold, diamonds and pearls'.
Sony Sports’ official Twitter account shared the video of Gavaskar singing the iconic song. In the same clip, former left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra is also seen breaking into a jig. Sony Sports shared the video of the celebrations with the caption:
“We all are Sunil Gavaskar at the moment. How did you react to India's golden moment? #HumHongeKamyab #Tokyo2020.”
Both Gavaskar and Nehra are part of the commentary panel for the ongoing India-England Test series. On Saturday though, cricket took a backseat as Neeraj Chopra became the new golden boy of Indian sports.
Neeraj Chopra started his journey towards gold with a throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the race at the end of the first attempt. He did even better on the second throw with 87.58m, which was enough for him to claim a historic gold. With his feat on Saturday, Neeraj Chopra became the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events at the Olympics.
Before Neeraj Chopra’s victory on Saturday, Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (Silver), PV Sindhu (Bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze), men's hockey team (Bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Silver) made India proud at Tokyo 2020.
Cricket fraternity hails Neeraj Chopra for golden achievement at Tokyo Olympics
The Indian cricketing fraternity congratulated Neeraj Chopra for making the country proud on the biggest of all sporting stages. Here are a few reactions:
Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Shah informed that gold medalist Neeraj Chopra would be awarded Rs 1 Crore while silver medalists Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Kumar Dahiya will be given Rs. 50 lakh each as cash prize.
Further, badminton champion PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia, who won bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics, would be awarded Rs 25 lakh each. The Indian men's hockey team, which claimed the bronze medal, will get Rs 1.25 crore from the BCCI.
In another tweet, Shah also acknowledged the stellar efforts of Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.