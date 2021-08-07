[Watch] Sunil Gavaskar sings ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’, Ashish Nehra dances after Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar celebrated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s historic win at the Tokyo Olympics by singing the famous song ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’.

On Saturday, Neeraj Chopra became the first athlete from India to win a gold in track and field at the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to create history.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Indian batting hero Gavaskar sang ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti Sona Ugle, Ugle Heere Moti’, which translates to 'my country produces gold, diamonds and pearls'.

Sony Sports’ official Twitter account shared the video of Gavaskar singing the iconic song. In the same clip, former left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra is also seen breaking into a jig. Sony Sports shared the video of the celebrations with the caption:

“We all are Sunil Gavaskar at the moment. How did you react to India's golden moment? #HumHongeKamyab #Tokyo2020.”

Both Gavaskar and Nehra are part of the commentary panel for the ongoing India-England Test series. On Saturday though, cricket took a backseat as Neeraj Chopra became the new golden boy of Indian sports.

Neeraj Chopra started his journey towards gold with a throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the race at the end of the first attempt. He did even better on the second throw with 87.58m, which was enough for him to claim a historic gold. With his feat on Saturday, Neeraj Chopra became the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events at the Olympics.

Before Neeraj Chopra’s victory on Saturday, Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (Silver), PV Sindhu (Bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze), men's hockey team (Bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Silver) made India proud at Tokyo 2020.

Cricket fraternity hails Neeraj Chopra for golden achievement at Tokyo Olympics

The Indian cricketing fraternity congratulated Neeraj Chopra for making the country proud on the biggest of all sporting stages. Here are a few reactions:

Yay yay !!! Can’t get over this feeling .. it’s a gold . GOLD !!! Neeraj chopra you have been scripted in history #Olympics2020 pic.twitter.com/6yoWElXO3j — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 7, 2021

Woooww!

He’s a rocket ,it’s a Gold and there are a billion tears of joy.

Such days don’t come easy.



The first Indian ever to win a Olympic medal in Athletics and it is a #GoldMedal . #NeerajChopra you champion. We are so proud of you. Thank you for giving us so much joy. pic.twitter.com/2MHz2tht7F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 7, 2021

Just brilliant 👏 Congratulations Neeraj Chopra - you’ve created history 🇮🇳🥇 Unbelievable performance 💪💪💪 @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/nQPKuS25Gc — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) August 7, 2021

What a day this is for Indian sports.

One of the most significant days in the history of Indian sports.

First ever athletics medal and a #goldmedal at that. Super Proud ! #NeerajChopra you are a champion ! pic.twitter.com/SzyilzUrKk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 7, 2021

What a proud moment for all of us Neeraj chopra you are GOLD my brother 🥇🇮🇳 @Olympics @NBCOlympics — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 7, 2021

We just couldn't have asked for more! 🥇

Just brilliant @Neeraj_chopra1...you are GOLD!

Our best ever run in #Olympics now... absolutely incredible.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/qGDty7nkf2 — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 7, 2021

नीरज ने जैवेलिन को पहुंचाया सूरज तक!



India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj.



Your javelin carried the tricolour 🇮🇳 all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian.



What a moment for Indian sport!#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Athletics #Gold pic.twitter.com/FZ52Ti6EZc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Shah informed that gold medalist Neeraj Chopra would be awarded Rs 1 Crore while silver medalists Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Kumar Dahiya will be given Rs. 50 lakh each as cash prize.

Further, badminton champion PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia, who won bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics, would be awarded Rs 25 lakh each. The Indian men's hockey team, which claimed the bronze medal, will get Rs 1.25 crore from the BCCI.

In another tweet, Shah also acknowledged the stellar efforts of Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.

