[Watch] Suresh Raina enjoys a ride with 6-time world champion Marc Marquez as India braces up for first-ever MotoGP Grand Prix

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina recently met six-time world champion Marc Marquez of Spain ahead of India’s first-ever MotoGP Grand Prix. The event will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh from September 22-24.

Raina, who lives in Noida, made the most of the opportunity to meet the MotoGP legend owing to his love for the sport. The ex-cricketer even enjoyed a ride with the legend.

Raina captioned the post:

“Revving up the excitement as my home state, Uttar Pradesh is hosting the upcoming Moto GP. Wishing all the teams the best as they take on the Buddha International Circuit!”

Marquez has won the 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons of Moto GP. He is only behind Valentino Rossi (7-time winner) and Giacomo Agostini (8-time champion) on the all-time winners list. The 30-year-old, though, is placed 19th in the ongoing MotoGP season with 31 points.

Over one lakh spectators are expected to attend the MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix, which will have some of the biggest names in MotoGP racing. They include defending champion Francesco Bagnaia and the 2021 champion Fabio Quartararo. Fans can watch the event by buying the online tickets for as low as ₹800.

The Buddh International Circuit, which is 5.125 km long, was designed by German racetrack designer Hermann Tilke. It previously hosted the Formula One Indian Grand Prix in 2011.

Suresh Raina backs Shubman Gill to repeat Rohit Sharma’s heroics in 2019 World Cup

2011 World Cup winner Suresh Raina has backed Indian opener Shubman Gill to repeat Rohit Sharma's heroics in the 2019 World Cup. He labeled Gill as a born leader who can dominate spinners and pacers (if they fail to swing the ball).

For the uninitiated, Rohit emerged as the leading runscorer in the 2019 World Cup with 648 runs in nine games, including five tons (most tons in a single edition of the marquee ICC event).

Raina recently told JioCinema:

“What Rohit Sharma did in the 2019 World Cup; Gill could do the same for India this year. He’ll get 50 overs to bat, so it’s a takeoff point for his batting. I think he’s a born leader and he shows that in his game.”

He continued:

“The form he’s playing in with his hand speed – it’s extremely strong. Spinners don’t know where to bowl to him and if fast bowlers don’t swing the ball, he can play those really well with a straight or a flick. His mindset will not stop here.”

In 2023, Gill has already amassed 1052 runs in 18 ODIs, including a double century and three tons.

Expand Tweet

Overall, he has scored 1739 runs in 33 games and could become the fastest to 2,000 runs in the 50-over format. The record is currently held by South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who achieved the landmark in 40 innings.