Surrey all-rounder Jordan Clark attempted a bouncer that went awry as it went high in the air after pitching and had all the pace taken off before reaching the batter in the County Championship Division One game against Lancashire at the Oval.

The batter in question was 26-year-old Josh Bohannon, who was deceived by the delivery and was floored in an attempt to smash it. The batter, with the bowler and the fielders, could not contain their amusement at the sequence of events. The comical moment occurred during Lancashire's second innings on Day 2 of the enthralling Test match.

Even the commentators on air could not contain their chuckle and said:

"I'm so glad this is television and not radio so you can actually see that. Trying to describe what happened would have been ludicrous. When he had the easiest hit in the history of the world, he swung and missed it."

Here is a video of the hilarious moment:

As far as the match goes, Lancashire was put into bat first and made 274 in their first innings. Surrey responded with 360, securing a healthy lead of 86 runs before reducing the visitors to 113/4 in their second essay.

Entering Day 3, Lancashire leads by only 27 runs with six wickets remaining. Jordan Clark was one of the heroes for the hosts in the first innings, picking up four wickets at the tail end. Despite bagging a golden duck with the bat, the 32-year-old has bagged a wicket thus far in the second innings.

Surrey have been unbeaten thus far in the competition, with five wins and two draws in their seven games. Meanwhile, Lancashire are languishing at sixth with just a win and six draws in their six games.

Arshdeep Singh shines in the County Championship Division Two

Arshdeep has been impressive in his first England County stint.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has impressed so far in his first English county campaign with Kent, picking up six wickets in three innings.

The 24-year-old picked up his maiden county wicket, trapping England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes lbw for three against Surrey at Canterbury on June 12. Despite being on the wrong end of the result, Arshdeep impressed with four wickets in the match.

In the ongoing game against Northamptonshire, the talented pacer picked up two key wickets in the first innings to restrict them to a mediocre score of 237.

After finishing as India's leading wicket-taker in last year's T20 World Cup, the Madhya Pradesh-born seamer was signed up by Kent in March.

Kent is among the bottom feeders of the points table, with just the lone win, four losses, and two draws in seven games.

Poll : 0 votes