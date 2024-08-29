[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav apologizes after bowling a wild full-toss in Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024

Team India's swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav is part of the Mumbai team for their ongoing Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 fixture against Tamil Nadu Cricket Association XI. The match is being played at Coimbatore.

Suryakumar was seen bowling an over in the first session of Day 3. In one of the deliveries, he dished out a high full-toss, which was hit by the batter over the head of the short-leg fielder.

The Indian T20I skipper quickly apologized to the batter for the full toss by raising his arm. He bowled just one over, finishing with figures of 1-0-10-0.

Suryakumar Yadav got off to a start in Mumbai's second innings, but failed to convert it into a big score. The right-handed batter perished after scoring 30 runs off 38 balls. Mumbai finished at 6/0 at stumps on Day 3. They have the challenging task of chasing down a daunting 510-run target.

It is worth noting that Suryakumar is also set to take part in the upcoming 17th edition of the Duleep Trophy. He is part of the Team C squad. The side will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, and their roster features the likes of Rajat Patidar, Mayank Markande and Sai Sudharsan.

Suryakumar Yadav impressed many with his bowling exploits against Sri Lanka last month

Suryakumar Yadav's stint as India's full-time T20I captain kicked off with a 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka last month. He helped India avoid a defeat in the third fixture, taking the game to the Super Over with his bowling exploits.

Sri Lanka required six runs to win from the 20th over and had four wickets in hand. Suryakumar backed himself to bowl the all-important over and did a commendable job.

He gave away just five runs while bagging two wickets. The match went down to the Super Over, where India completed a comfortable victory. Suryakumar was adjudged the Player of the Series as he amassed 92 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 195.74.

