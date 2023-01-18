[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav fails once again in ODIs through a soft dismissal

Suryakumar Yadav once again failed to make the most of an opportunity in ODIs as he was dismissed for 31 off 26 balls against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

'SKY' received an opportunity in the middle order as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the series due to a back injury. However, he couldn't convert his start and will be gutted with himself.

The pitch in Hyderabad looked to be two-paced and the ball from Daryl Mitchell seemed to stop on Suryakumar Yadav as he attempted the cover drive. The ball just lobbed off the splice of his bat and it was a simple catch for the fielder at short cover.

Click here for a video of the dismissal.

Suryakumar Yadav & Shubman Gill stabilize India's innings

India got off to a decent start once again in the powerplay as both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored boundaries at regular intervals. However, the hosts quickly slumped from 60/0 to 110/3 as they lost the big wickets of Rohit, Virat Kohli and the in-form Ishan Kishan.

Yadav walked out to bat and got going straightaway, hitting four boundaries in his first 10 deliveries. He later rotated the strike and that gave Gill the confidence to build his innings.

But just when it looked like the duo would take the game away from the Kiwis, SKY departed through a soft dismissal. The 32-year-old may not get many chances in the ODI setup once Iyer is back.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C)(WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes