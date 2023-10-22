[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav gets run out on his World Cup debut after comical mixup with Virat Kohli in IND vs NZ clash

Mitchell Santner produced a brilliant piece of fielding to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav cheaply on his World Cup debut during the India vs New Zealand match in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. The right-handed batter failed to deliver with the bat, departing for just two runs off four balls.

The incident took place in the 34th over of India’s run chase. Yadav pushed a delivery from Trent Boult towards the cover and set off, but Virat Kohli was waiting for the ball to clear the fielder.

Santner then pounced on the ball with a full-length dive and forced Kohli to return to the non-striker’s end. Meanwhile, Yadav had covered more than half the pitch. Santner threw the ball to Boult, who was in the middle of the pitch. The left-arm pacer smartly underarm flicked it back to wicketkeeper Tom Latham to affect an easy runout.

The replays, though, showed that Kohli could have easily completed the run, but he played it safe, which cost Yadav’s wicket.

Watch the comical runout below:

Virat Kohli standing tall in 274-run chase against New Zealand in World Cup clash

Virat Kohli looks set to guide his team home in the 274-run chase against New Zealand in the ongoing World Cup clash.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill shared a 71-run partnership for the opening wicket. Sharma smashed 46 off 40 balls, including four sixes and as many boundaries, while Gill contributed 26 off 31. Lockie Ferguson dismissed the duo to bring the BlackCaps back into the match.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul also chipped in with scores of 33 (29) and 27 (35), respectively. Trent Boult dismissed Iyer while Mitchell Santner trapped Rahul lbw in front of the stumps.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 252/5 after 45.3 overs, with Virat Kohli (80*) and Ravindra Jadeja (34*) at the crease.

Batting first, New Zealand posted 273 in their allotted 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell hit 130 off 127, including five sixes and nine boundaries, while Rachin Ravindra scored 75 off 87, including one maximum and six fours. Together, the duo shared a 159-run partnership for the third wicket to lead their side's recovery from 19/2.

Mohammed Shami shined with the ball, returning with figures of 5/54 in his first 2023 World Cup game, while Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets.

