Watch: Suryakumar Yadav hits an incredible six on his first ball of international cricket

Suryakumar Yadav began batting in international cricket in the best possible fashion by smacking a six off his very first ball.

The 30-year-old nonchalantly helped a short ball from England speedster Jofra Archer on its way over the fine leg boundary for a maximum.

SKY is exhibiting some amazing confidence. Irrespective of how much he scores, he has shown that he belongs here! #INDvENG 🇮🇳#SuryakumarYadav — Arjan’s Cricket Reviews (@itsamarpreet) March 18, 2021

This is one of Suryakumar Yadav's signature shots, as he is known for batting in an unorthodox fashion.

It was by no means a ball bowled at medium pace by Archer, which makes the shot all the more incredible.

Suryakumar Yadav has been known to bat this way in T20 cricket, especially for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), where he bats at the No. 3 position.

His counter-attacking style of batting puts immense pressure on the opposition, even though they have picked up an early wicket.

Despite the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma in the fourth T20I, Suryakumar Yadav walked out with a spring in his stride, showing just how much he wanted this opportunity.

Within a matter of a few deliveries, Yadav put the pressure back on the visitors and allowed KL Rahul to play himself in.

Suryakumar Yadav's mindset as a No.3 is what you need in T20s.



Instead of trying to consolidate after the loss of an early wicket, he keeps looking for quick runs.



Among batsmen who faced at least 50 balls in the PP in IPL 2020, SKY's SR of 155.21 was the 2nd highest.#INDvENG — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) March 18, 2021

No matter how many runs he scores in his debut innings for Team India, Suryakumar Yadav, in his brief stay, has shown that he certainly belongs at this level.

Along with Ishan Kishan, the 30-year-old can certainly provide the 'X-factor' that the hosts need to win their second T20 World Cup later this year.

Suryakumar has also provided Team India with a genuine option at No. 3, since skipper Virat Kohli has shown that he is probably the best No. 4 that the hosts could have.

The presence of the two in the middle-overs would certainly provide the added steel to the Indian batting, with big-hitters like Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to follow.

Has Team India finally found their batting formula for the T20 World Cup? Only time will tell.