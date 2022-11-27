[WATCH] Suryakumar Yadav plays a fabulous reverse sweep off Michael Bracewell during IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav continued to play his wide-ranging shots in white-ball cricket during the 2nd ODI match against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday (November 27).

Suryakumar has garnered a massive fan base for stunning the bowlers with his ability to play some lavish strokes all around the corner.

SKY's potent ability to play unorthodox shots, particularly behind wickets, has left his supporters in awe with it and recently they have dubbed him the next Mr 360°, a nickname often alluded to former South Africa great AB de Villiers.

On Sunday, Suryakumar added another dazzling shot to his repertoire while coming to bat at No. 3 for India in Hamilton.

In the 12th over of the Indian innings, nonchalantly dispatched off-spinner Michael Bracewell's delivery into the deep stands with a reverse sweep, perhaps the first time he tried it at the international level.

It came just after Suryakumar slog-swept Mitchell Santner over deep mid-wicket for a six in the previous over.

The flamboyant batter didn't stop there as he smashed Lockie Ferguson for a six and a boundary before the rain showers interrupted the play for the second time inside 15 overs to start the game.

After being dismissed for four runs off three deliveries by Ferguson in the first ODI in Auckland, SKY hit 34 runs in 25 balls to display a glimpse of fire in his batting.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan departs earlier in Indian innings

Rain interrupted the 2nd ODI before the completion of the fifth over. Just after play resumed in the 2nd ODI, India's stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan (3 off 10 balls) departed on the first ball of the sixth over off Matt Henry.

Dhawan's opening partner Shubman Gill continued his blistering attack in the early overs. He raced to 45 in 42 balls as India were at 89 for 1 after 12.5 overs before the match was halted due to unwanted weather conditions.

