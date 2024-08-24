[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav recreates Rajpal Yadav's iconic scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav recently left fans in splits by recreating Rajpal Yadav's popular 'Paani' scene from the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The cricket star received a big thumbs-up from his social media followers for his attempt.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Saturday, August 24, Suryakumar shared a video of him walking in the rain. He used the audio for Bhool Bhulaiyaa and jumped after the word 'Paani'.

The cricketer captioned the post:

"⚠️ 𝗣𝗮𝗮𝗮𝗻𝗶 ⚠️."

Suryakumar Yadav's stint as India's full-time T20I skipper began on a positive note. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue completed a 3-0 whitewash in the three-match series against Sri Lanka last month.

The swashbuckling batter was not part of India's squad for the subsequent ODI series. He is set to play in the upcoming 17th edition of the Duleep Trophy and has been named in Team C.

Suryakumar Yadav will be in action in the ongoing Buchi Babu Tournament 2024

Suryakumar Yadav is keen to play all three formats for India. The right-handed batter will aim to make a significant impact in the upcoming red-ball domestic matches to get back in the reckoning of national selectors for the format.

The 33-year-old is set to feature in the ongoing Buchi Babu Tournament. He is expected to be part of Mumbai's playing XI for their fixture against Jammu and Kashmir. The match will be played in Coimbatore from August 28.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Suryakumar confirmed that he will join Mumbai's squad after August 25. He said:

"I will be playing Buchi Babu tournament. It will give me a good practice session before the domestic season starts. I will join the team after the 25th. I’m always available to play for Mumbai and club team whenever free."

Suryakumar Yadav has played just one Test match so far in his career. He made his debut in February 2023 against Australia. However, he failed to shine with the bat in the encounter, getting out after scoring just eight runs.

