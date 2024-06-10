[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav's agility and Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance give India the big scalp of Pakistan captain Babar Azam during T20 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah delivered the goods once again for India by dismissing Babar Azam when they desperately needed a breakthrough against Pakistan. It came in their T20 World Cup clash in New York on Sunday, June 9. The star speedster was assisted with a brilliant piece of fielding from Suryakumar Yadav as the Pakistan skipper departed for just 13 runs off 10 balls.

Bumrah got a delivery to hit a good length and just straight enough to take the outside edge of Babar's bat. The ball seemed to be dying on Suryakumar in the first slip, but the fielder got down just in time and took a fantastic catch.

Jasprit Bumrah was fired up and understandably so as India didn't have a big score to defend. Here's a video of Babar Azam's dismissal:

Bumrah could have had the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan as well had Shivam Dube not dropped a sitter at fine leg. They needed to break the opening partnership and make inroads on a rather two-paced pitch.

India need to squeeze Pakistan further after a quiet powerplay

Despite picking up just one wicket of Babar Azam, India managed to keep Pakistan in check in the powerplay by conceding only 35 runs. Babar and Mohammad Rizwan did get a few boundaries in but weren't quite able to kill the chase in the powerplay.

With just 120 runs to defend, the Men in Green would consider themselves to still be in the driver's seat. However, Rohit Sharma and Co. will know that the way they lost their last seven wickets for 30 runs, they could also trigger a batting collapse for Pakistan.

At the halfway stage, Rizwan and Usman Khan have gotten a decent partnership with Pakistan needing 63 runs to win and nine wickets in hand. The Men in Blue need a cluster of wickets.

