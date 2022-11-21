[Watch]: Suryakumar Yadav's family reacts to his incredible hundred in second T20I vs NZ

Suryakumar Yadav's family was over the moon to see him smash yet another T20I hundred and continue his sensational form in 2022. The 32-year-old scored 111* off just 51 balls against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Friday and helped Team India register a clinical victory.

SKY's sister posted an Instagram story where his parents cheered their son when he hit the boundary that took him to the landmark. Suryakumar Yadav's father roared in joy, while his mother made a heartwarming gesture by lovingly brushing her hand on the TV screen when it showed a close-up of SKY.

Here's the Instagram story that SKY's sister posted:

Suryakumar Yadav seems to be in a different league from others

The fact that no other batter apart from Yadav could maintain a high strike-rate in the game showed that the pitch wasn't the easiest to bat. The likes of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner have also troubled the Indian batters in the past.

However, they had no answer to a series of inside-out shots from SKY, as the latter continued to target the short boundary. This was followed by a number of mind-boggling shots like the scoop over fine leg and just opening the face of the bat over the third man for a six.

Yadav's hundred proved why he is arguably the best T20 batter in the world at the moment. With the Men in Blue having ensured they cannot lose the series, it will be interesting to see if they make any changes for the third T20I at Napier on Tuesday, November 22.

Squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Poll : 0 votes