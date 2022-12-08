[WATCH] Suryakumar Yadav shares a cute video of his interaction with his dogs

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has shared a cute video on his official Instagram handle in which he is seen interacting with his pet dogs Oreo and Pablo.

The right-handed batter was last seen in action during the Men in Blue’s tour of New Zealand. While India won the T20Is 1-0, they went down in the ODIs by the same margin in a series that was marred by rain.

Team India are currently in Bangladesh for a three-match one-day series. SKY has been given rest for the games and is spending quality time with his loved ones at home. On Thursday, December 8, he uploaded a video, featuring him with his dogs, on social media.

In the clip, Suryakumar is seen having an interaction with his pets, who respond to his instructions. The 32-year-old shared the video with the caption:

“Downtime with my pawfect buddies >> #Oreo #Pablo ♥️.”

Suryakumar had a mixed tour of New Zealand. He slammed a brilliant 111* off only 51 balls in the second T20I in Mount Maunganui. The aggressive right-hander registered scores of 13, 4, 34* and 6 in the other matches during the tour.

Suryakumar Yadav to feature in Ranji Trophy

According to recent media reports, Suryakumar will play for Mumbai in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the right-handed batter will be available to play in the domestic tournament from December 20 onwards. The batter could thus be seen in action during the second-round game against Hyderabad. Out-of-favor Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the Mumbai squad.

Suryakumar has so far featured in 16 ODIs and 42 T20Is for Team India, scoring 384 and 1408 runs respectively. While he averages a moderate 32 in one-dayers, the same goes up to 44 in T20Is. SKY also has an exceptional strike rate of 180.97 in the T20 format.

In his first-class career, the cricketer has featured in 77 matches and has scored 5326 runs at an average of 44.01 with 14 hundreds and 26 fifties.

Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Musheer Khan, Mohit Awasthi, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddharth Raut, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Attarde.

Poll : 0 votes