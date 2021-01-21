Watch: T Natarajan arrives in his hometown and receives a grand welcome

T Natarajan’s story during India’s tour of Australia has, without a doubt, been one of the most remarkable stories in the history of Indian cricket.

After scintillating performances in the India vs Australia series, Natarajan received a grand welcome upon his arrival in his hometown - the Chinnappampatti village in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu.

The enormity of the win in Aus is yet to sink in! Look at visuals coming in from various parts of India, welcoming their local heroes & you would yearn to be a part of this folklore. Visuals of @Natarajan_91 in Salem pic.twitter.com/SUozrHoiyH — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 21, 2021

Initially picked as a net bowler, injuries to a number of senior pace bowlers meant Natarajan got a chance to make his debut for the national team Down Under. He played a key role in India’s series against Australia across all three formats.

Former Indian legend Virender Sehwag took to Instagram to share the video of T Natarajan's hometown welcome.

"This is India. Here, cricket is not just a game. It is so much more. #natarajan getting a grand welcome upon his arrival at his Chinnappampatti village in Salem district. What a story," read the caption.

T Natarajan became the first Indian to debut in all 3 formats in the same tour

Thangarasu Natarajan, who initially came to Australia as a net bowler in the Indian squad, became the first Indian cricketer to make his debut across all three formats of the game during the same tour.

The 29-year-old created this record when he was selected in the playing XI of the injury-ravaged Indian team for the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Natarajan made his international debut in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Canberra on December 2nd. The left-arm pacer made an immediate impact by picking up 2 wickets for 70 runs from his quota of 10 overs.

Natarajan then played an important role in India's 2-1 series win in the following three-match T20I series by taking six wickets during the rubber game.