[Watch] T20 Blast: Shaheen Afridi becomes first bowler to take 4 wickets in first over

Ace pacer Shaheen Afridi produced a stellar show with the ball for Nottinghamshire against Warwickshire in the T20 Blast game at Trent Bridge on Friday (June 30).

The left-arm speedster took four wickets in the opening over of Warwickshire’s innings, which ended as a maiden. In the process, he became the first bowler to take four wickets in the opening over.

The 23-year-old dismissed opener Alex Davies lbw with a toe-crushing yorker. Afridi then bowled out Chris Benjamin for a golden duck off before Dan Mousley played it straight into the hands of Olly Stone at Cover off the fifth delivery.

The Pakistani bowler then bowled out Ed Barnard to complete four scalps in the same over with multiple hat-trick opportunities.

For the uninitiated, Shaheen Afridi has gone from strength to strength in the T20 Blast. He has scalped 20 wickets in 13 games at an economy rate of 8.65.

In international cricket, Afridi recently scalped eight wickets in four ODIs. The Pakistani pace spearhead will now look to continue his sublime form in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which starts in Galle on Sunday (July 16).

Shaheen Afridi’s Nottinghamshire loses to Warwickshire by two wickets

A clinical batting performance from wicketkeeper-batter Tom Moores helped Nottinghamshire score 168 in their allotted 20 overs.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored 73 off 42, including four sixes and six boundaries. Lyndon James and Joe Clarke also chipped in with 37 (27) and 26 (23), respectively.

For Warwickshire, Hasan Ali and Jake Lintott scalped three wickets apiece, while Glenn Maxwell bagged two wickets. Henry Brookes settled for a solitary scalp.

Chasing 169, Warwickshire won the game by two wickets and fice deliveries to spare. Robert Yates scored 65 off 46, while Jake Lintott and Jacob Bethell chipped in with 27 apiece.

Nottinghamshire, who are fourth in the South group points table, will play their last group game against Leicestershire at Trent Bridge on Sunday (July 2). The top four teams from the North and South groups will make the quarterfinals.

