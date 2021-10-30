[Watch] T20 World Cup 2021, India vs NZ: "Yay! Boy!"— Lockie Ferguson hypes up Kyle Jamieson during a net session ahead of NZ

New Zealand players are in great spirits, and Lockie Ferguson even more so despite being ruled out of the T20 World Cup with an injury.

A practice session ahead of the clash against India on Sunday (October 31) saw seamer Ferguson hype and cheer for fellow pacer Kyle Jamieson as he nailed a searing bouncer into the nets.

Soon after the batter in the nets ducked the bouncer, Ferguson was seen cheering and whooping for Jamieson. NZ's official cricket page on Instagram posted a video of the cheering and captioned it: "Everyone needs a hype man like @lockieferguson 🔥 #T20WorldCup #CricketNation #Cricket #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS"

T20 World Cup: Adam Milne replaces Ferguson in the Kiwi squad

Ferguson was ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a grade two tear in his calf. The quick will be out of action for a period of three to four weeks.

In an official release shared by the Black Caps on their social media accounts, head coach Garry Stead pointed out that it was unfortunate to lose a key player ahead of their clash against India.

"It’s a real shame for Lockie to have this happen on the eve of the tournament and the entire team is really feeling for him right now. He’s a massive part of our T20 side and has been in such good form - so to lose him at this time is a blow."

Adam Milne will replace Ferguson in New Zealand's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup after they receive approval from the ICC's Technical Committee.

Ferguson rode on some brilliant form during the recently-concluded season of the IPL in the UAE. The pacer picked up 13 wickets for the Kolkata Knight Riders in eight matches and had an impressive economy rate of 7.46.

New Zealand and India have lost their opening games in the T20 World Cup and will be keen to get back to winning ways and stay alive in the tournament.

