[Watch] Tabraiz Shamsi comes up with yet another unique celebration in SA20 

Paarl Royals spinner Tabraiz Shamsi caught the attention of fans with his unique celebration during the team's fixture against the Durban Super Giants in the ongoing SA20 on Tuesday, January 17.

Shamsi dismissed opener Wiaan Mulder in the eighth over of the Super Giants' innings. Following the wicket, the left-arm spinner uprooted one of the stumps and used it as a stick while pretending to limp.

He tapped his hamstring while pointing towards the dressing room. Notably, the bowler injured his hamstring while celebrating a wicket against the Joburg Super Kings on January 13, and the celebration seemed to be a callback to the same.

Shamsi bowled just one over against the Super Kings and had to walk off the field due to injury. The crafty spinner had to miss the rest of the match because of the same.

He returned to the playing XI on Tuesday. Shamsi conceded 40 runs in his four overs while picking up a single wicket against the Super Giants.

Paarl Royals trump Durban Super Giants by 10 runs

The Durban Super Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first at Boland Park in the 10th match of the inaugural season of the SA20. The Paarl Royals managed to put up a decent total of 169 thanks to Wihan Lubbe's 57-run innings.

The Royals did a spectacular job with the ball to defend the target, securing a crucial 10-run victory. Evan Jones picked up four wickets, while Imaad Fortuin bagged three scalps.

Super Giants' Heinrich Klaasen threatened to take the game away from the Royals with his unbeaten 56-run knock. However, his efforts were in vain as his side ultimately ended up on the losing side.

The Royals have two wins and as many losses to their name at this juncture of the tournament. They currently occupy second place in the SA20 points table.

They will next be seen in action on Thursday, January 19, when they lock horns with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 14th league match of the competition.

