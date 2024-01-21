[Watch] Tabraiz Shamsi's magical celebrations during double wicket maiden in SA20

Tabraiz Shamsi bowled a double wicket maiden during the SA20 clash between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town at Boland Park on Sunday, January 21. The left-arm wrist-spinner dismissed Sam Curran (18 runs off 27 balls) and captain Kieron Pollard (golden duck) to bring his team to the pole position.

The incident took place during the 14th over of MI Cape Town’s run chase. Shamsi bowled a tossed-up delivery on the leg stump and Curran went for the sweep but ended up getting a top edge and Fabian Allen completed an easy catch at the deep backward square leg. The 33-year-old came up with magical celebrations.

Shamsi then dismissed Pollard lbw out by trapping him in front of the stumps. He bowled a length ball that spun inwards and the right-handed batter went for the defense but failed to read the line.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Tabraiz Shami finished with an exceptional spell of 2/11 in his four overs. He has bagged six wickets in five games at an economy rate of 6.94 so far.

Paarl Royals beat MI Cape Town by 59 runs in SA20 clash

A clinical batting performance followed by a brilliant bowling display helped Paarl Royals beat MI Cape Town by 59 runs in the SA20 clash on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Paarl Royals put up 162/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Jason Roy and Jos Buttler starred with the bat. Roy smashed 69 off 46 deliveries, hitting one maximum and eight boundaries. Buttler also added 54 off 42, including one six and five boundaries. The duo put on a 116-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Nuwan Thusara bagged two wickets for MI Cape Town, while Thomas Kaber scalped one.

Expand Tweet

In reply, MI Cape Town were bundled out for 103 in 18.2 overs. Bjorn Fortuin emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/15, while Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy and Tabraiz Shami bagged two wickets apiece. Andile Phehlukwayo also settled for one dismissal.

With the win, Paarl Royals jumped to the top of the SA20 points table, having four victories in the first five games. On the other hand, MI Cape Town retained fourth place despite the loss. They have won two out of five games.

Click here to check out the full Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town SA20 game's scorecard.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App