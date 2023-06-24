[Watch] Tammy Beaumont becomes first English woman to reach 200 in Test cricket

Tammy Beaumont became the first player from the England women's team to score a double-hundred in Test cricket. She achieved the feat during Day 3 of the one-off Test against Australia at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The England opener led the charge in response to Australia's mammoth first-inning total of 473. After reaching her maiden three-figure score in Test cricket at the end of Day 2, Beaumont continued to make giant strides on the morning of Day 3.

Excellent footwork and good use of soft hands by the England batter were spot on to play some delightful drives. She hit 26 boundaries en route to her scintillating double-ton.

During the 116th over of the England innings, Tammy Beaumont tucked an Annabel Sutherland delivery towards fine leg to take a single. She punched the air in joy to celebrate her maiden Test double-hundred as the entire crowd at Trent Bridge applauded her gritty knock.

England Cricket @englandcricket



Our first female double centurion in Test match cricket.



#EnglandCricket #Ashes WOW 🤯Our first female double centurion in Test match cricket. WOW 🤯Our first female double centurion in Test match cricket.#EnglandCricket #Ashes https://t.co/Eju1kwmlug

Tammy Beaumont was later dismissed for 208 off 331 balls, with England eventually bowled out for 463, 10 runs behind Australia in the first innings. The 32-year-old became the first Englishwoman and, overall, the eighth English player to hit a double-ton in red-ball cricket.

Tammy Beaumont double-ton overshadows Annabel Sutherland, maiden Test century

Annabel Sutherland hit a splendid unbeaten 137 off 184 balls, hammering 16 boundaries and a six, to power Australia to 473 on the second day.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Hear from Annabel Sutherland after a memorable day two at Trent Bridge! "Not quite sunken it yet"Hear from Annabel Sutherland after a memorable day two at Trent Bridge! #Ashes "Not quite sunken it yet"Hear from Annabel Sutherland after a memorable day two at Trent Bridge! #Ashes https://t.co/jFAoJcAJg3

Sutherland's maiden Test hundred came a day after star all-rounder Ellyse Perry missed out on a well-deserved century. Perry was dismissed on 99 by England debutant Lauren Filer as she attempted to drive past gully, but Nat-Sciver Brunt took a fine catch to end the brilliant innings of the Australia No. 3.

Sutherland put up 95 runs for the ninth wicket with Kim Garth, where the latter contributed only 22 runs. At the age of 21 years and 254 days, Sutherland became the youngest player to register a hundred in the Women's Ashes Test.

