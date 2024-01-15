[Watch] Team India arrive in Bengaluru for IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 

Team India arrived in Bengaluru ahead of the third and final T20I against Afghanistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, January 17.

On Monday, January 15, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the journey of Indian players from Indore to Bengaluru. The players could be seen receiving a traditional welcome at the team hotel. BCCI captioned the post on X (formerly Twitter):

“Indore to Bengaluru. Team India in town for the third and final T20I."

For the unversed, the Men in Blue have played nine T20I matches at the venue, winning three games, while one didn’t yield any result. They recently beat Australia by six runs in Bengaluru on December 3 last year.

All eyes on India captain Rohit Sharma in dead rubbers vs Afghanistan

All eyes will be on India captain Rohit Sharma during the third and final T20I against Afghanistan on Wednesday. The star opener departed for ducks in the first two games following more than a year-long hiatus from the format.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli will look to play a memorable innings for the crowd. The right-handed batter made 29 runs off 16 balls in the second T20I. It marked his comeback to the format since the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he emerged as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

The hosts currently lead the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan 2-0. India won the opening game by six wickets following an all-round performance from Shivam Dube. He bagged 1/9 in his two overs before a match-winning 60 not out off 40 balls.

The Men in Blue also won the second T20I by the same margin of six wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube made light work of the 173-run chase. Jaiswal slammed 68 runs off 34 balls, hitting six maximums and five boundaries. Dube stayed unbeaten on 63 off 32 deliveries, including four sixes and five boundaries.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will now look to complete a 3-0 whitewash against the visitors. It'll be their last T20I ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, scheduled to start in June later this year.

